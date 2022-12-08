STAFFORD COUNTY (KSNT) – A deadly crash in Stafford County claimed the life of two people Wednesday afternoon, according to the Kansas Highway Patrol.

According to the KHP, at 2:22 p.m. on Dec. 7 a 2012 Dodge Ram pickup and a 2006 Saturn Vue both entered the intersection of N.E. 50th Ave. and N.E. 40th Street five miles east of St. John, at the same time. The Saturn Vue hit the pickup on the passenger side, then went into the west ditch. The Dodge Ram overturned and then landed on all four tires.

The driver of the Dodge Ram, a 21-year-old Mississippi man, suffered only minor injuries. A 64-year-old Virginia man who was a passenger in the pickup had suspected serious injuries. A 52-year-old Virginia man, also in the pickup suffered only minor injuries, however, a 51-year-old Wisconsin man, a passenger in the pickup, was taken to Pratt Regional Hospital where he died. He was identified as Peter A.. Laskowski of Stevens Point, Wisconsin.

The 17-year-old driver of the Saturn Vue, Tate J. Martin, of Ellinwood, Kansas, was taken to Wesley Medical Center where he died. His 17-year-old passenger, also from Ellinwood, was taken to Stafford County Hospital in suspected serious condition.

According to the Kansas Highway Patrol no one in either vehicle was wearing a seatbelt.