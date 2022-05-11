GRAY COUNTY (KSNT) – Two drivers in southwestern Kansas died Tuesday following a collision on Highway 50 in Gray County, Kansas.

According to the Kansas Highway Patrol, the driver of a 2007 Chevy Cobalt drove onto the south shoulder of the road, overcorrected, went left of center and hit a 2016 Dodge Grand Caravan.

Paul Rangel, 64, of Garden City, was driving eastbound on US-50 when he overcorrected after going off the road and collided with Donald Woosley, 50, of Garden City. Both drivers died.

The crash happened at 5:06 p.m. Tuesday 16.9 miles west of KS-23, just six minutes after another deadly crash in Phillips County that took the life of a 74-year-old Kansas man.

Authorities reported that Rangel was not wearing a seat belt, but Woosley was.