Deadly weekend as 5 die on Kansas highways

TOPEKA (KSNT) – It was a deadly weekend in Kansas after five people lost their lives in car crashes.

On Saturday, a 35-year-old woman and a 43-year-old man were killed in Harvey County after the car she was driving left the road and hit a guardrail.

Stephanie Manyseng and Rudy Perez-Marcial, both of Wichita, died in the accident. Their car “vaulted” into the air after hitting a bridge structure according to the Kansas Highway Patrol. The accident happened at 7:35 a.m. just north of Newton.

Four of five others in the van had serious injuries.

In Johnson County, both drivers in a two-car crash died after a head-on collision.

Sam Wilson, 23, of Greenwood, Mo. and Robert D. Mangeldsorf Jr., 23, of Tonganoxie, were both killed when they crashed head-on while traveling on I-35 northbound just south of Lamar Avenue in Mission.

The accident happened at 3:20 a.m.

In Brown County, there was one fatality when a car headed southbound near 240th Street ran off the road into a ditch. The vehicle jumped a creek, struck an embankment then struck a wooden post, rolled on its top, and came to rest in a field. The crash about four miles east of Hiawatha happened just before 7 p.m. Saturday night.

The Kansas Highway Patrol has not released the name of the driver as of Monday morning.

