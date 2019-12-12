Department of Agriculture offering holiday boxes featuring Kansas-made products

MANHATTAN, Kan. (KSNT) – If you’re still looking for gift ideas, the Kansas Department of Agriculture recommends you shop local.

From the Land of Kansas is a state program that highlights companies that grow, produce or manufacture goods in the Sunflower State.

The department of agriculture offers holiday gift boxes for the Christmas season. They can include items like honey and jam to summer sausage and sunflower oil.

The department works with about 350 businesses in an effort to make more people aware of quality products made in Kansas.

“Sometimes it’s literally in their backyard, maybe 15 miles away,” said Janelle Dobbins, the marketing manager for the program.

“They may have just never realized that the person down the road, that they may be raising goats, and they’re actually making goats milk soap or lotion, or they may be further down the way, they saw they were growing milo, they didn’t realize that that was actually being made into a vodka or that was being made into a sorghum flour,” Dobbins said.

Last year the department sold out with more than 700 boxes sold, but officials say there’s still time to shop this year.

You can buy products from a variety of companies either in a holiday box or individually throughout the year. A link to From the Land of Kansas’ website can be found here.

Dobbins said the holiday box is a good way to support a variety of Kansas businesses, as well as showing off your Kansas pride.

“It’s also showing that you love your state, and you are sending something that shows many of the different things that are fabulous about Kansas that others may not know about,” Dobbins said.