Derby woman killed, Haysville man injured in crash near 63rd South and Broadway

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — The Sedgwick County Sheriff’s Office released new information in a fatal crash that happened Monday at 63rd Street South and Broadway. It happened about 2:30 p.m.

The sheriff’s office said the driver of a Chevy Silverado rear-ended a Volkswagen Bug at 2000 E. 63rd Street South. The driver of the Silverado fled the scene of the collision at a high rate of speed westbound on 63rd Street South, crossed into the eastbound lanes and struck a Buick Encore head-on.

The driver of the Buick Encore, 26-year-old Anastasia Rooney of Derby, died at the scene. The 58-year-old male driver of the Silverado from Haysville was transported to a hospital with serious injuries. The operator of the Volkswagen was not injured.

The circumstances of the collisions are under investigation.