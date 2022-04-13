WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Some areas of Kansas got heavy rain overnight, so heavy that a lot of people assumed their vehicles parked outside would be rinsed clean by the water.

Some drivers found out that was not the case. A lot of them woke up to find cars dirtier than they were before the storm.

So, where did the dirt come from? Did it rain dirt?

KSN Chief Meteorologist Lisa Teachman said she is one of the people who noticed a dirtier vehicle. However, she said it is not that unusual.

“Rain is not as pure as we all may think,” Teachman said. “It contains debris such as pollen and dust. And we know how windy it has been with the images of dirt reducing visibility across Kansas lately. Once the rain hits your car, which is collecting its own pollen, dirt and other debris, the rain makes it much more noticeable.”

The National Weather Service shows that Wichita only got about a third of an inch of rain overnight. The official report from Wichita Eisenhower National Airport is .37 of an inch.

Sadly, many Kansans who are coping with drought did not get the rain. It means we will still see blowing dust and the continuing risk of grass fires.

If you are one of the people who believe that washing your car increases the chance of rain, it might be a good time to grab the wash rags and hose or head to your favorite car wash.