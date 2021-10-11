‘Do not click on the link’: Kansas sheriff warns of text message scam

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — A Kansas sheriff is trying to spread the word about a suspicious text message after two members of his community told him about it.

Ford County Sheriff Bill Carr says the text messages come from a suspicious phone number appearing to be with the Kansas Department of Revenue.

He says the text message looks something like this:

Kansas Department of Revenue – (Driver License Office) requires you to validate your driver license details due to a security upgrade of our system. Failure to validate your details may lead to the suspension of your license. Please validate your details below now!:

(hyperlink to the site)” Suspicious text message

In a Facebook post, Carr said: “DO NOT CLICK ON THE LINK – This is a scam! I repeat Do Not Click on the Link to validate.“

He also included this advice:

Remember to trust your instincts

If it doesn’t feel right, then it’s probably not right

Do not provide any personal information over the phone or internet unless absolutely necessary

Do not let anyone talk you into paying for bonds or court costs over the phone either

Never send funds via Paypal, Vinmo, gift cards, or music cards, etc.

Stay vigilant

Carr wants people to call law enforcement if they have any questions or concerns.