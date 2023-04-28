TOPEKA (KSNT) – Kansas farm owners with deep roots stand to be set apart from the rest of the crowd through the “Century Farm” program.

Backed by the Kansas Farm Bureau (KFB), this program seeks to recognize farm owners and operators who have history in the Sunflower State stretching back at least 100 years. Family farms that are owned by the descendants of the owner or operator of the farm in 1923 or prior can apply to the program.

All applicants must be KFB members and have ownership of the farm within the same family for 100 years or more by Dec. 31, 2023, according to the KFB. The farm must be at least 80 acres of original Kansas farmland. If you qualify for the program, your farm will receive a sign and certificate designating it as a “Century Farm.”

If your farm has been in your family for more than 150 years, you may qualify for a “Sesquicentennial Farms” recognition. See the following list for more information on applying to obtain this sign:

Applicant must be a member of Kansas Farm Bureau.

Ownership within the same family for 150 years or more by Dec. 31, 2023, with at least 80 acres of the original Kansas farmland.

Present owner must be related to original owner.

Application must be submitted to local county Farm Bureau office by the deadline date, May 15, 2023.

You can learn more about the program and how to apply by clicking here.