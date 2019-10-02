Dodge City Diocese releases list of accused priests

DODGE CITY, Kan. (KSNW) – The Catholic Diocese of Dodge City has released its list of priests accused of sexual abuse.

PRIESTS WITH ALLEGATIONS ARISING IN THE DODGE CITY DIOCESE

Donald Fiedler (not permitted to function as a priest since 2007)

John Haberthier (deceased)

Augustine Hanchak, CPPS (deceased)

Cletus (“Jerry”) Stein (no longer a priest)

Edward Young (deceased)

Orestes Huerta (priest of the Diocese of Boac, Philippines)

Mario Islas (no longer a priest)

Richard Kolega, CPPS (deceased)

Donald Straub (no longer a priest)

Joseph Thiesen (deceased)

DODGE CITY DIOCESAN SEMINARIANS

Heleodoro (“Leo”) de Hoyos

Joel McClure

The Dodge City Diocese is the last of the four dioceses in Kansas to release its investigation.

Earlier this month, Dodge City Bishop John Brungardt posted a message asking for victims of sexual abuse by clergy or church employees or volunteers to contact:

• Dave Snapp, Diocesan Review Board administrator: (620) 225-5051 work; (620) 225-2412 home; dsnapp3@starrtech.net. or

• Children and Families, Kansas Protection Report Center Hotline: 1-800-922-5330.

The Catholic Diocese of Wichita published its list on Sept. 20. It named 15 priests. Nine were from the Wichita Diocese, six were from other dioceses.

Earlier in 2019, the Salina Diocese released a list of 14 clergy members with substantiated allegations of clergy sexual abuse with a minor.