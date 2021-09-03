Dodge City man no longer suspect in Wichita death; Police looking for known suspect

NOTE: A previous version of this story listed a Dodge City man as a suspect in the shooting. A Wichita Police Department spokesperson tells KSN officers arrested the man, as a suspect, but through further investigation now say he is no longer a suspect in the shooting death. This story has been updated with the new information from Wichita Police.

WICHITA (KSNW) — The Wichita Police Department said a 28-year-old Dodge City man who was arrested on suspicion of first-degree murder in a shooting death near a Wichita park is no longer a suspect. Police are searching for a known man who officers say is the suspect.

Police were sent to the park around 2:15 a.m. Thursday to do a welfare check on a person. They found a 32-year-old man who was shot in the 800 block of W. Murdock. EMS took the man to the hospital, where he died. He has been identified as Jason Huber of Wichita.

Police sent a press release to media Friday morning, listing a 28-year-old Dodge City man that had been arrested on suspicion of first-degree murder and aggravated robbery in the death of Huber. But police said later Friday that the man is no longer a suspect. He remains in custody on a pending warrant.

Police are now searching for the man pictured below in connection to Huber’s death. Investigators say they do know who the man is and are searching for him.

Police are still requesting the public’s help to find a white minivan drove that by the scene traveling north on Stackman and then east on Murdock. Investigators need to speak to the occupants of the minivan as potential witnesses.





If you have information on this vehicle or its occupants, please call WPD homicide detectives at 316-268-4646.