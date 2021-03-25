Dodge City police: Arrests made in case of body found of 18-year-old man

DODGE CITY, Kan. (KSNW) – The Dodge City Police Department announced on their Facebook page that around 4 p.m. Wednesday, officers arrested a 19-year-old Dodge City man, and a few hours later made a second arrest of a 31-year-old woman from Dodge City in connection with the death of 18-year-old Zacarias Giannino.

Both were booked into the Ford County Jail on suspicion of murder in the first-degree.

According to Dodge City police, two additional arrests were subsequently made overnight. One 16-year-old girl from Dodge City was arrested for an active warrant. A 17-year-old boy from Dodge City was arrested for interference with law enforcement and criminal desecration. Charges will be filed with the Ford County Attorney’s Office.

Dodge City Police said at this time, it is believed that 18-year-old Zacarias Giannino was killed by a single gunshot to the head during the early morning hours of January 28, 2021, in VFW Park, located at 12th Ave and Cedar St. in Dodge City. Giannino’s body was hidden outdoors in a nearby secluded area.

Dodge City police said the extremely low temperatures that followed helped to preserve the condition of the remains. The investigation is ongoing.