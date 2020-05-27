Dodge City police looking for man accused of crimes against a child, including rape

Kansas

by: KSNT News

Posted: / Updated:

DODGE CITY, Kan. (KSNW) – The Dodge City Police Department is seeking help in locating 24-year-old Keishawn Juan Myers.

The department said an arrest warrant has been issued for him on multiple charges of crimes against a child, including rape of a child under 14 years of age.

If you know where Myers is, please contact Sergeant David Gordon at (620) 225-8126 extension 1226, or call Ford County Communications at (620) 227-4646.

You can also text an anonymous tip via our Tip411 app, text keyword DCPD to 847411.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories