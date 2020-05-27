Dodge City police looking for man accused of crimes against a child, including rape

DODGE CITY, Kan. (KSNW) – The Dodge City Police Department is seeking help in locating 24-year-old Keishawn Juan Myers.

The department said an arrest warrant has been issued for him on multiple charges of crimes against a child, including rape of a child under 14 years of age.

If you know where Myers is, please contact Sergeant David Gordon at (620) 225-8126 extension 1226, or call Ford County Communications at (620) 227-4646.

You can also text an anonymous tip via our Tip411 app, text keyword DCPD to 847411.