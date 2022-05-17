DODGE CITY, Kan. (KSNW) – A 21-year-old Dodge City woman died following a pickup and SUV crash. It happened Monday evening north of Dodge City.

The Kansas Highway Patrol says a Dodge Ram was southbound on 210 Road, and an SUV was northbound. Troopers say the Ram went left of center. Both attempted to avoid each other but collided head-on.

A passenger inside the SUV, Angelina Perez-Velasquez, died at the scene. Troopers say she wasn’t wearing a seatbelt.

The 25-year-old driver of the SUV and a 2-year-old boy inside were both taken to Western Plains with serious injuries. The 24-year-old driver of the Ram was transported to Western Plains Hospital with minor injuries.

Troopers say the rest of the occupants were wearing seatbelts.