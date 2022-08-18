Mikey Silva of Randolph is in the running for the best mullet. He is one of 11 teens in the USA Mullet Championships. (Courtesy: Krystal Sullivan-Silva)

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – The USA Mullet Championships is underway, and one northeast Kansas teen is featured in the contest.

Mikey Silva of Randolph, located in Riley County, is in the running for the best mullet. He is one of 11 finalists in the contest.

To vote for Mikey, you can click here. Voting for the contest ends tomorrow.

Mikey’s mom Krystal tells KSN News that her son has had the hairstyle for three years. She mentioned the contest last year, but they missed registration, so they tried again this year. She says the first-place winner will walk away with $1,000 cash and some Pit Viper Sunglasses.

The mullet is a style in which the hair is short in the front, at the sides, and longer in the back. The style was popularized by actors and rock stars in the 1980s.