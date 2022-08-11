KANSAS (KSNT) – The 9th Annual “America’s Best Looking Cruiser” Calendar Contest is happening and the Kansas Highway Patrol is stepping up its game this year.

The Kansas Highway Patrol has entered a photo of the new cruiser backdropped by the gently rolling hills of Kansas. The Sunflower State got its first look at one of KHP’s new “specialty” vehicles on July 5. It’s a blue, 2022 Dodge Challenger, which has the agency’s signature logo on the side.

Kansas Highway Patrol 2022 cruiser (Courtesy Photo/ Kansas Highway Patrol)

Lt. Candice Breshears, a spokeswoman for the KHP said the vehicles will be going to select troopers that show “extreme dedication.”

Lt. Breshears said the agency is expecting to have one in each field troop across the state. There’s no date yet on when the new cars will be coming out, or how many will be issued.

You can cast your vote for our KHP Challenger at https://surveymonkey.com/r/QHXV8ZS.

By following the link you can take a look at all 50 highway patrol cruisers. The deadline to vote is 5 p.m. EST on Thurs., Aug. 25th.