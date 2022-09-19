KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City Police Department said it is fully cooperating with the Civil Rights Division of the Department of Justice’s investigation into employment practices.

The department said it was notified by the DOJ about the investigation Monday morning.

“It is the policy and practice of the Board of Police Commissioners and the Kansas City, Missouri Police Department to provide a work atmosphere free of actual or perceived discrimination and harassment,” Chief Joseph Mabin said in a statement.

“I am committed to ensuring every member experiences a safe and fair work environment and every applicant receives fair treatment throughout the hiring process.”

The department has received several lawsuits alleging discrimination.

In 2020, three Black female detectives sued KCPD claiming they were discriminated against during an investigating into the Crimes Against Children Unit.

Earlier this year in April, a KCPD sergeant sued over alleged racial profiling during a traffic stop. Then later that month, two Black female officers sued the department alleging discrimination, retaliation and a hostile work environment.

Most recently in August, a KCPD detective sued the department claiming he was punished for reporting another officer’s illegal search.

