Double homicide suspect and another inmate escape from jail

COLUMBUS, Kan. (AP) — Authorities are searching for two inmates who escaped for a southeast Kansas jail.

One of the inmates, Mark Gerald Hopkins II, has been charged with killing two people in rural Cherokee County in June 2020. The other inmate, Michael Wayne Martsolf, was being held on drug-related crimes. The Cherokee County Sheriff’s office said the men escaped Monday night but did not provide details about the escape.

Hopkins was facing a capital murder charge in the deaths of 27-year-old Blaze Swank, of rural Scammon and 20-year-old Kylan Shook, of Pittsburg. Both escapees have extensive tattoos and could be in a white 2008 Honda Accord with Missouri tag LG2X0F.