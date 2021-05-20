Drive-thru COVID-19 vaccinations coming to an end in Lawrence

Kansas

by:

Posted: / Updated:

LAWRENCE (KSNT) — It will soon be less convenient to get a COVID-19 vaccine in Lawrence.

Lawrence-Douglas County Public Health said it planned to phase out drive-thru hours at its vaccination center at Lawrence Memorial Hospital. You have one more week to take advantage of the option, if you need a vaccine.

Hours for the clinic are:

  • May 24-26
    • 2 p.m. to 6 p.m.
  • May 28
    • 9 a.m. to Noon

Beginning June 1, 2021, vaccinations will move from the drive-thru site to the health department’s Community Health Facility. Appointments will be needed for a vaccination and can be made online through the health department.

There are other locations in Lawrence where you will be able to get a COVID-19 vaccine, including primary care clinics. According to the Kansas Department of Health and Environment, there are nearly 47,000 people who are fully vaccinated in Douglas County.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories