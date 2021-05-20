Drive-thru COVID-19 vaccinations coming to an end in Lawrence

LAWRENCE (KSNT) — It will soon be less convenient to get a COVID-19 vaccine in Lawrence.

Lawrence-Douglas County Public Health said it planned to phase out drive-thru hours at its vaccination center at Lawrence Memorial Hospital. You have one more week to take advantage of the option, if you need a vaccine.

Hours for the clinic are:

May 24-26 2 p.m. to 6 p.m.

May 28 9 a.m. to Noon



Beginning June 1, 2021, vaccinations will move from the drive-thru site to the health department’s Community Health Facility. Appointments will be needed for a vaccination and can be made online through the health department.

There are other locations in Lawrence where you will be able to get a COVID-19 vaccine, including primary care clinics. According to the Kansas Department of Health and Environment, there are nearly 47,000 people who are fully vaccinated in Douglas County.