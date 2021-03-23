Driver hit with $900 fine after clocked going 149 mph on Kansas City area highway

OVERLAND PARK, Kan. — Overland Park Police are ramping up traffic enforcement after a driver was clocked going nearly 150 mph on I-435 near US 69 Highway Sunday night.

“When he made the stop, she told him that she thought she was doing about 128 mph,” John Lacy, Overland Park Police Public Information Officer, said.

The woman was driving more than twice the legal speed limit. Lacy said she was given a $900 fine, but is lucky no one was hurt.

“What if that tire blew? What if someone crossed into that person’s lane? Then you are looking at an injury accident, if not a fatality accident,” Lacy said.

This isn’t the first time officers have ticketed people driving at excessive speeds in the area. Lacy said this incident was at least the second driver caught going over 100 mph that day.

“Earlier that morning, we caught someone driving 105mph,” Lacy said.

Overland Park police will be increasing traffic enforcement in the area. Lacy said if you notice someone driving at dangerous speeds, you should contact police right away.

“Call 9-1-1 if they are going that fast. If you can get a license tag, that’s awesome. If you can get a make and model of the vehicle. It’s going to go past you so fast you won’t be able to get that,” Lacy said. “If you can get the color, make and model, maybe we can contact Leawood, or contact Lenexa Police Department and they can intercept that vehicle.”

Police did not release the ticketed woman’s name or any other information, but officers have one message for drivers.

“I-435 and US 69 is , please slow down,” Lacy said.