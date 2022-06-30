One person was killed following an accident near Salina Thursday morning. (Courtesy Photo/Kansas Highway Patrol)

SALINA (KSNT) – A bizarre set of circumstances led to the death of an unknown individual on I-135 south of Salina at 6:30 a.m. Thursday morning.

According to the Kansas Highway Patrol, a non-injury crash between two vehicles, a car and a semi-tractor-trailer was reported Thursday morning near milepost 86.

Shortly after the call, the KHP started receiving reports of a person walking naked on the highway. A Kansas Highway Patrol trooper confirmed that the individual was the driver of the car involved in the initial crash call.

The person walking was hit by a car and killed.

Investigators are trying to determine the identity of the walker. Troopers do not believe the person is from Kansas at this point.

This is a developing story.