WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — A driver left their seriously injured passenger at the scene of a single-car crash in Wichita Saturday afternoon.

According to the Kansas Highway Patrol (KHP), at 3:10 p.m., the driver was driving a 2004 Chevrolet Tahoe northbound on the ramp from northbound Interstate 135 to eastbound Kellogg. For unknown reasons to the KHP, the Tahoe went off of the roadway, through a guardrail, and came to a stop on Grove Street under the exit ramp.

The KHP does not know the identity of the driver at this time, as they fled the scene on foot.

The driver’s passenger, a 28-year-old woman from Wichita, was taken to a local hospital with suspected serious injuries.