Drunken driver get six years for killing Kansas woman

WICHITA, Kan. (AP) — A 36-year-old Wichita man with previous drunken driving convictions was sentenced to more than six years in prison for a crash that killed a woman in 2018.

Monty Carpenter Jr. was sentenced Monday to 76 months in prison in the death of 56-year-old Marsha Oglesby.

He pleaded guilty in April to involuntary manslaughter while driving under the influence.

Police said Carpenter ran a red light and hit Oglesby’s car on Sept. 3, 2018.

Court records show Carpenter had three previous convictions for drunk driving.

