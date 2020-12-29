DUI arrests more than double in 2020 from previous year

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – The Kansas Highway Patrol worked one non-DUI fatal crash over the holiday weekend with two related fatalities.

The KHP released its Christmas Weekend Holiday Activity Report for the period from 6 p.m. Christmas Eve, to 11:59 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 27.

DUI arrests more than doubled in 2020 from 2019. The KHP made 18 arrests in 2020, a sharp rise from six in 2019.

Speed warning and speed citations both rose dramatically in 2020. In 2019 the highway patrol issued 232 speed citations and 346 speed warnings. In 2020 those numbers doubled to 590 speed citations and 613 warnings.

There were 48 safety belt citations this year, 28 more than in 2019.

Although two people did die in a non-DUI fatality crash there has not been a fatal DUI related crash in Kansas over the Christmas holiday in the last three years.

Troopers assisted 620 motorists in 2020, an increase from 2019, when they assisted 282 motorists.