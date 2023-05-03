TOPEKA (KSNT) – The Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) has allowed Governor Laura Kelly’s request for the sale of gasoline blended with 15% ethanol aka E15.

E15 is about $0.25 cheaper than regular E10, according to the Office of the Governor. The EPA allowed the sale of E15 during the 2022 record-breaking inflation at the pumps; helping prevent fuel shortages and saving at least $57 million in fuel costs.

“I am pleased that the EPA has taken the necessary steps to lower costs for Kansas families at the pump this summer and to protect our fuel supply,” said Governor Kelly. “With inflation still burdening our families and workers, it is essential that Kansans have a less expensive alternative fuel option to get to work, drive their kids to school, or travel across our great state.”

The EPA’s waiver for E15 went into effect May 1.