TOPEKA (KSNT) – The Topeka Police Department is investigating a bar shooting at the 45th Street Bar off Topeka Blvd. Friday morning.

Police were dispatched to the 4600 block of Topeka Blvd. after receiving a call for a disturbance and gunshots.

Upon arrival, responding officers located two individuals suffering from gunshot wounds.

One of the gunshot victims was pronounced dead at the scene, the other was taken to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Early in October, the bar announced it was closing, although it would still serve food, on social media.

The owner of the 45th Street bar in South Topeka used social media on Thursday, Oct. 6, to tell customers that the bar and in-house dining would be closed. Owner Tanya Hines told customers she made the decision because she believed several recent crimes have hurt the bar’s reputation.

In January 2022 a 29-year-old Topeka man was arrested following an altercation at the South Topeka bar.

At the time Topeka police were flagged down near the bar after fleeing customers were heard yelling “shots fired.”

One man was arrested and charged with felon possession of a firearm, criminal discharge of a firearm, and aggravated battery.