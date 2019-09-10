Earthquake, 2 aftershocks reported Sunday in Rooks County

PLAINVILLE, Kan. (AP) — The Kansas Geological Survey reports an earthquake and two aftershocks were reported in Rooks County during the weekend.

The organization says a 3.7 magnitude quake was recorded Sunday morning about 9 miles (14.48 kilometers) west of Plainville. That was followed Sunday night be aftershocks of 2.4 and 2.2 magnitude.

The Wichita Eagle report s Geological Survey data shows 49 earthquakes have been reported this year in the northwest Kansas county. The strongest was a 4.8 magnitude on June 22.

The Kansas Corporation Commission currently is investigating about a dozen earthquakes near Hutchinson in Reno County, including several in mid-August. Two quakes with a magnitude of 4.2 were recorded three days apart in the county, where 31 quakes have been reported this year.

The investigation is focusing on injection well activity in the county.