WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — An earthquake shook a large area of south-central Kansas, including Wichita, Monday morning. The United States Geological Survey (USGS) reports a magnitude 4.5 quake near Medford, Oklahoma, around 11:10 a.m.

The USGS originally called it a magnitude 4.5, then changed it to 4.6, and then returned to 4.5. We will let you know if it changes again.

We are getting reports that people in Wichita, Dodge City, Great Bend, Salina, and as far away as Kansas City felt the quake. The USGS “Did You Feel It?” map shows a lot of people in Oklahoma and some in Texas also felt it.

If you felt the quake and want to report it to the USGS, click here for the link: Earthquake.USGS.gov.

It has been two years since south-central Kansas had a 4.5 quake. The USGS reports there was a magnitude 4.5 earthquake near Hutchinson on Jan. 19, 2020.

The strongest earthquake to be felt in our area in recent years was a magnitude 5.8 earthquake near Pawnee, Oklahoma, in Sept. 2016.