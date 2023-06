ELLSWORTH COUNTY, Kan. (KSNW) — An eastbound lane on Interstate 70 at mile marker 229 in Ellsworth County is closed due to buckling pavement.

(Photo credit: Tim Hays, KDOT Supervisor) (Photo credit: Tim Hays, KDOT Supervisor)

According to the North Central Kansas Department of Transportation (NCKDOT), it is in the process of being repaired.

“Help workers stay safe, #SlowDown and #MoveOver through the work zone,” the NCKDOT Tweeted.

Kansas Highway Patrol Trooper Ben Gardner says, “As the temperatures increase, so will these.”

For more details on buckling pavement, click here.