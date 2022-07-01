OLATHE (KSNT) – The U.S. Equal Employment Opportunity Commission will sue a Kansas Hobby Lobby after the store was found to have discriminated against an employee who was denied her service dog.

According to a statement from the EEOC, the Hobby Lobby store in Olathe violated federal law after refusing to accommodate a cashier by not allowing her to use a service dog, then firing her because of her disabilities.

The EEOC alleged the employee advised her manager that she needed to bring her service dog to work to help her with symptoms of PTSD, anxiety and depression.

In the statement, the employee claims the human resources representative met with them but said they had concerns because a coworker or customer might be allergic to or trip over the dog, or the dog might break something.

The Olathe store does allow customers to bring in service dogs.

“Such alleged conduct violates the Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA), which prohibits discrimination based on disability. The EEOC filed suit (EEOC v. Hobby Lobby Stores, Inc., Civil Action No. 2:22-cv-02258) in U.S. District Court for the District of Kansas after first attempting to reach a pre-litigation settlement via its conciliation pro­cess. The EEOC seeks back pay, compensatory and punitive damages and reinstatement for the employee, as well as injunctive relief to prevent future discrimina­tion.” The U.S. Equal Employment Opportunity Commission

The acting director of the EEOC’s St Louis District Office, David Davis said, “Service animals assist people with many types of disabilities – from vision and mobility impairments to seizure disorders and mental health conditions – to live and work independently. Employers must not reject service animals, or any other reasonable accommodation, based on stereotypes or assumptions regarding the safety or effectiveness of the accommodation.”