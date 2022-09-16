Charging stations for electric vehicles will be appearing over the next few years thanks to a new investment. (AP Photo/Rich Pedroncelli, File)

TOPEKA (KSNT) – A new high-powered electric vehicle charging network is set to be installed along Kansas highways.

The Kansas Department of Transportation’s Charge Up Kansas plan has been approved and will reportedly receive $39.5 million over the next five years under the National Electric Vehicle Infrastructure (NEVI) Formula program. Initial program funding will be matched with local funding to construct direct current fast charges (DCFC) along designated EV charging corridors.

Those corridors consist of I-70, I-35, I-135, U.S. 400 and U.S. 81 from I-70 north to the Nebraska state line. When the project is completed, it will result in nearly 1,600 miles of Kansas interstates and highways with readily accessible fast-charging stations.

“This funding will enable the build-out of an EV corridor network, and DCFC gives EV drivers quick and convenient fueling options for long-distance travel,” said Tami Alexander, KDOT Transportation Electrification Manager. “With the vast amount of wind energy in the state, much of the fuel for EVs will be locally produced and benefit the Kansas economy.”

A total of 35 other states, including the District of Columbia and Puerto Rico, have also received approval for their own EV charging station plans. To learn more about Charge Up Kansas, click here.