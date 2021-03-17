Eligible residents can schedule their COVID-19 vaccines online

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – Eligible Kansas residents can now schedule their COVID-19 vaccine appointments for Thursday, March 18, and Friday, March 19.
Vaccine distribution continues to be based on the number of shots received from the Kansas Department of Health and Environment (KDHE) and the Shawnee County Health Department.
Residents can schedule an appointment through the Stormont Vail website.
Eligible Groups Being Served by Stormont Vail:
Phase 1
- Health Care Associated Workers
- Residents in Long Term Care (LTC), Senior Housing or LTC-Supported Independent Living
- Workers Critical to Pandemic Response
Phase 2A
- Kansas residents aged 65 and over
- LEO/First Responders
- K-12 Faculty and Staff
- Some Congregate Settings (Homeless Shelters, Emergency Shelters, Adult Care Homes and AL/IL not covered in Phase 1)
Phase 2B
- Other Congregate Settings (all remaining congregate settings)
- Other High-Contact Critical Workers as defined by the Shawnee County Health Department
- They must meet the definition of a critical worker as outlined by the Department of Homeland Security.
- They must come into consistent and close contact with a large number of individuals throughout their work day. High-contact workers, by definition, do not have the ability to work from home or easily move to distance themselves from others.