Eligible residents can schedule their COVID-19 vaccines online

FILE – In this file photo dated Thursday, Feb. 11, 2021, a health worker prepares a dose of the AstraZeneca vaccine to be administered in Fiumicino, near Rome’s international airport. (AP Photo/Alessandra Tarantino, FILE)

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – Eligible Kansas residents can now schedule their COVID-19 vaccine appointments for Thursday, March 18, and Friday, March 19.

Vaccine distribution continues to be based on the number of shots received from the Kansas Department of Health and Environment (KDHE) and the Shawnee County Health Department.

Residents can schedule an appointment through the Stormont Vail website.

Eligible Groups Being Served by Stormont Vail:

Phase 1

Health Care Associated Workers

Residents in Long Term Care (LTC), Senior Housing or LTC-Supported Independent Living

Workers Critical to Pandemic Response

Phase 2A

Kansas residents aged 65 and over

LEO/First Responders

K-12 Faculty and Staff

Some Congregate Settings (Homeless Shelters, Emergency Shelters, Adult Care Homes and AL/IL not covered in Phase 1)

Phase 2B