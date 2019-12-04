Employee killed moving train cars in Wichita

KSNT News

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – A 46-year-old man is dead after a railroad accident in north Wichita on Tuesday evening.

Emergency crews responded to a report of a man trapped under a train in the 2600 block of North New York Street just after 6 p.m.

Police say employees were moving train cars at the Union Pacific facility.

“The male was working with a crew moving train cars for loading when he was unfortunately struck and fatally injured,” said officer Charley Davidson, Wichita Police Department.

The railroad worker died at the scene. Police said that he is from McPherson. His identity hasn’t been released.

