Emporia couple killed in Hillsboro head-on collision identified

HILLSBORO, Kan. (AP) — The Kansas Highway Patrol has released the names of the people involved in a two-vehicle wreck that killed three people and injured two children.

Three dogs also died.

The crash was reported at around 12:10 p.m. Friday on U.S. 56 near Hillsboro in Marion County.

A 5-year-old girl and 3-year-old boy were taken to Wesley Medical Center.

The children were riding in car seats in a Dodge Grand Caravan driven by 30-year-old Nathan D. Puett of Salina, who died in the wreck.

The crash log says Puett was driving eastbound and crossed over the center line, hitting a Ford F150 head on.

James and Jody Potter of Emporia were both killed. They were pulling a trailer with greyhound dogs.