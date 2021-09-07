Emporia State University launches foray into podcasts

EMPORIA (KSNT) – Emporia State University launched its foray into the world of podcasts four months ago, and has already decided to start a second season.

The Teachers College at ESU floated “How We Teach This,” a dive into the philosophy and approach behind education.

“In our first season, we interviewed K-12 teachers and university professors about a variety of subjects,” said Kristy Duggan, the host and executive producer of the podcast.

The second season kicked off Aug. 18 featuring Tracie Chauvin, coordinator for social-emotional learning for Kansas City, Kansas, Public Schools. Social-emotional learning is the process of developing self-awareness which helps learners learn to better cope with challenges.

“We were fortunate to have Dr. Ruby Payne, a well-known speaker and author about child trauma especially with children living in poverty, come to Emporia State recently and we were able to record an interview with her that will air soon,” Duggan said.

The second season will take a closer look at the materials teachers can use in their classrooms. According to Bethanie O’Dell, a producer for the series, the cost of textbooks has increased 800% in the last three decades, so alternatives are appreciated by students and parents.

The Emporia State podcast is available through Spotify, Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, and other listening apps on which podcasts are available, as well as from its website, www.emporia.edu/HWTT.