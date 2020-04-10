Eudora business offering free pet boarding for health care workers

EUDORA, Kan. – The generosity of a local business owner is bringing some relief to health care workers with pets.

Dan Hoover is the owner of Captain Creek Ranch, a full-service K-9 business in Eudora. He’s offering to board dogs of health care workers for free through the month of April.

“I’ve been in this business almost 40 years, and I think it’s the right thing to do, and it’s a way for me to give back to our community,” Hoover said. “They’re swamped on the front lines, and they need our help.”

Hoover said his business is usually busy this time of year, with people on spring break and summer vacations, but that hasn’t been the case since coronavirus pandemic. However, that’s what’s allowing Hoover to offer the free service.

“It’s opened up space,” he said. “We’re going to be able to board up to 60 animals, and if we get more than that, we will reach out to some of our other friends in business to see if they can help as well.”

Samantha Lee is a registered nurse at a hospital in Johnson County, and she’s used to working 8- to 12-hour shifts. But the fight against coronavirus sometimes means she works longer hours, which is not ideal for her 7-year-old golden retriever, Micah.

“He is full of energy,” Lee said. “For him to be home longer than 8 hours is too long for him, and I feel bad leaving him alone.”

Lee said Hoover’s offer takes a huge weight off her shoulders.

“Oh my gosh, it is a blessing because I can focus on my work,” she said. “I don’t have to worry about having someone come over and let Micah out or having to be home at a certain time or worry about him being stuck at home.”

Hoover said he’s willing to extend the offer to health care workers in the future if the pandemic continues into the summer months.

“Whatever, we’re going to be here for those folks,” he said.

This isn’t the first time Hoover has offered to board dogs for free. He did the same for people who were displaced last May after an E-4 tornado ripped Douglas County.

If you work in the medical field and would like to take Hoover up on his offer, which in includes boarding cats, click here.