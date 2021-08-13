Eudora woman’s conviction in daycare death overturned

Kansas

by:

Posted: / Updated:

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — The Kansas Court of Appeals has ordered a new trial for a Eudora woman who was convicted of murder after a baby died at her daycare center.

The appeals court said Carrody Buchhorn received ineffective counsel before she was convicted in 2018 of second-degree murder in the death of 9-month-old boy, Oliver “Ollie” Ortiz.

He was found unresponsive at the daycare in 2016. The court said Buchhorn’s attorney did not properly investigate a coroner’s ruling that the boy died from a blow to the head.

The Douglas County District Attorney’s office said it plans to appeal Friday’s ruling to the Kansas Supreme Court.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories