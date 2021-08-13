Eudora woman’s conviction in daycare death overturned

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — The Kansas Court of Appeals has ordered a new trial for a Eudora woman who was convicted of murder after a baby died at her daycare center.

The appeals court said Carrody Buchhorn received ineffective counsel before she was convicted in 2018 of second-degree murder in the death of 9-month-old boy, Oliver “Ollie” Ortiz.

He was found unresponsive at the daycare in 2016. The court said Buchhorn’s attorney did not properly investigate a coroner’s ruling that the boy died from a blow to the head.

The Douglas County District Attorney’s office said it plans to appeal Friday’s ruling to the Kansas Supreme Court.