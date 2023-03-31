WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Butler County firefighters are dealing with a fast-moving grass fire northwest of El Dorado. Because of how strong the wind is and the danger, Butler County Emergency Management is asking some people to evacuate. Also, the Kansas Department of Transportation (KDOT) has closed the turnpike in the area.

Latest updates

Circle Oil Hill Road Elementary students have been evacuated to Circle High School

The Kansas Turnpike is closed for a five-mile stretch near El Dorado.

KDOT has closed K-196 from K-254 to 10th Street.

Two trucks crashed in the smoke, injuring two people.

Residents west of Haverhill Road and north of K-254 are asked to evacuate.

Butler County dispatchers will use Reverse 911 to notify residents at risk.

A shelter has been set up at the El Dorado 4-H building.

Location

The fire started near Northwest 10th and Kansas Highway 196. Butler County dispatchers say that at least one structure has caught on fire. The photographer who shot the video for this story is at K-254 and K-196.

Evacuations

Butler County Emergency Management is asking people who live west of Haverhill Road and north of Central (Kansas Highway 254) to evacuate to safety. A shelter is being set up at the 4-H building at 206 N. Griffith Street in El Dorado.

Butler County dispatchers will issue Reviewer 911 notifications as necessary to residents that are impacted by the fire.

Also, Circle Oil Hill Road Elementary has been evacuated. The students have been bused to Circle High School, where parents can pick them up.

Driving

Officials say there is a lot of smoke in the area, and they advise people to drive carefully.

Butler County dispatchers said two trucks crashed in the smoke, leaving two people with potentially critical injuries. This was at Kansas Highway 196 and Parallel Road.

Road closures

KDOT said Interstate 35, the Kansas Turnpike, is closed in both directions because of the smoke hazard. The closure is the five-mile stretch between El Dorado’s Exit 71 and Exit 76.

KDOT has also closed K-196 from K-254 north to 10th Street.

Declaration of disaster emergency

Earlier on Friday, Kansas Governor Laura Kelly issued a “declaration of disaster emergency” due to the potential for wildfires across the state. The strong wind and dry conditions are a dangerous combination.

“Weather conditions are such that a high risk exists for wildland fires,” Governor Kelly said. “I urge all Kansans to be alert and use extreme caution when using their outdoor grills and other open fires. It’s better to avoid these things, if possible. A single spark is enough to touch off a fire that could have devastating consequences.”

KSN News is trying to confirm reports that some other counties are also dealing with grass fires. We will update this story as the information comes in.