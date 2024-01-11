TOPEKA (KSNT) – Energy provider Evergy says it is preparing for another round of cold weather set to arrive this weekend, plunging much of Kansas into negative temperatures.

Evergy spokeswoman Courtney Lewis said in a press release on Thursday, Jan. 11 that the power company is taking steps to meet high energy demands in the state. Work crews are also set to meet the demands of local customers experiencing power outages.

“Evergy begins preparing for winter weather immediately as the summer season ends to ensure we can serve our customers,” said Kevin Bryant, Evergy chief operating officer. “Customer demand will be high this weekend, and our team is working around the clock to manage our power plants and the power delivery system to ensure people can keep their lights and their heat on.”

Lewis said Evergy is building upon past extreme cold weather experiences, such as Winter Storm Uri in 2021, by increasing its storage levels of oil and coal. The company is also increasing its ability to transport more natural gas and has bumped up staff numbers ahead of the cold front.

Evergy’s transmission and distribution team will be monitoring system operations and have crews ready if power outages are detected. Maintenance performed earlier in the year is helping keep the power lines available during times of high demand. However, the cold front will still put a strain on the power system and can result in power outages. Despite this, Evergy says it is prepared for what the weather throws at it.

Some tips Evergy is encouraging its customers to follow during cold weather to save on energy include the following:

Turn thermostats down a little to 65-68 degrees.

Avoid using electric space heaters if possible. If a space heater is used, follow any safety instructions and make sure it’s never left unattended.

Turn off unnecessary lights and appliances in your home.

Use windows and window coverings to your advantage by opening curtains when the sun is shining in but closing them at other times.

Evergy also reminds its customers to observe the Kansas Cold Weather Rule. This means that Evergy will not disconnect customers for nonpayment if temperatures drop below thresholds established by the rule which is 35 degrees in Kansas and 32 degrees in Missouri.

