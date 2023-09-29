TOPEKA (KSNT) – Evergy says it’s waiting for approval from the Kansas Corporation Commission (KCC) on an agreement that could make energy costs rise or fall depending on where you live in the Sunflower State.

Evergy has filed an agreement on Friday, Sept. 29 with the KCC and is currently waiting for it to be approved, according to a press release. The KCC said it will deliver an order on the proposed settlement agreement on Dec. 21, 2023.

“This settlement is a very strong result for our customers,” David Campbell, Evergy president and chief executive said. “As a result of this settlement, average retail rates in Kansas will have increased just one percent, cumulatively, since 2017. And Evergy will recover investments made to improve the electric grid and build a cleaner, more reliable energy future for our Kansas customers, all while improving our record of regional rate competitiveness.”

Should the agreement be approved by the KCC, it will cause some changes for Evergy customers living in Kansas. Customers in the Kansas Central area, which includes urban areas like Topeka, Pittsburg, Wichita and Hutchinson will see an increase of 4.05% which is $4.64 on their monthly bills. Those living in the Kansas Metro area, which includes Lenexa and Overland Park, will see costs fall by 4.75% or $6.07 per month.

In a separate press release, the KCC confirmed it received the settlement agreement proposal from Evergy. It will hold a hearing on the settlement agreement on Monday, Oct. 9, 2023 at its office in Topeka. The hearing will be livestreamed on YouTube with limited seating available to those who want to attend in person.

To tune in to the livestream on Oct. 9, click here. You can find the KCC's Topeka office at 1500 SW Arrowhead Road.

To see the full settlement agreement sent to the KCC on Friday, see the document below: