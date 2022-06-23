KANSAS (KSNT) – Evergy will recover what the Kansas Corporation Commission (KCC) called “extraordinary costs” incurred during the February 2021 winter storm.

On Thursday, the KCC announced that Evergy can recover costs from Kansas Central customers (formerly Westar) and credit Kansas Metro customers (formerly KCP&L) for the sale of excess power back to the Southwest Power Pool during that same time. While the Central and Metro divisions are owned by the same parent company, Evergy Inc., the KCC said they operate separately.

The settlement agreement, which was approved today, means the average Evergy Central residential customer’s monthly bill will increase by $2.82 for two years starting in April of 2023. Evergy Metro residential customers will see a $6.60 monthly credit for one year.

“The Commission reiterates the unique nature of Winter Storm Uri and the extraordinary costs it produced. As the Opponents of the Non-Unanimous Settlement acknowledge, Winter Storm Uri caused unprecedented financial harm throughout Kansas. Likewise, the evidence demonstrates that some customers in all rate classes conserved electricity and assisted in avoiding a system-wide failure like Texas experienced,” the KCC said.

The order said that any proceeds received by Evergy from federal or state investigations, price gouging or civil suits will be passed on to customers.