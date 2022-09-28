TOPEKA (KSNT) – In anticipation of major power outages and destruction as Hurricane Ian approaches Florida, Evergy has announced it will be sending 500 contractors south to help with restoring power, according to Andrew Baker, Evergy Senior Communications Manager.

Not all the contractors will be going at the same time, according to Baker. It was announced they will be going in shifts to best help.

The National Hurricane Center and Central Pacific Hurricane Center say Category 4 hurricanes can cause “catastrophic damage” to well-built homes, ripping off much of roof structures and/or some exterior walls. Most trees will be snapped or uprooted and power poles downed. Fallen trees, power poles, and other debris can isolate residential areas from help. Power outages will last weeks to possibly months. Most of the area will be uninhabitable for weeks or months.