LARNED, Kan. (KSNW) — A Larned State Hospital employee who helped in the escape of sexual offender John Freeman Colt was sentenced in Pawnee County District Court on Thursday afternoon.

45-year-old Liliana Houser of Garden City pleaded no contest pursuant to a plea agreement to three felonies: Unlawful sexual relations with a patient while employed by the Kansas Department for Aging and Disability Services (KDADS), traffic in contraband in a care & treatment facility while employed by KDADS, and obstructing in the apprehension or prosecution of a registered sex offender.

Houser told the courts that Colt manipulated her at a time when she was particularly vulnerable due to stress at work, a deteriorating marriage, and the loss of her son in the spring of 2021.

John Colt, 2021 (Courtesy Sevier County, Utah, Sheriff’s Office)

The State asked the Court to deny the request for leniency on the grounds that despite having prior knowledge of Colt’s escape plans, Houser took no actions to warn the hospital or law enforcement. The breach of her fiduciary duty as a hospital employee placed both her co-workers and the public in danger.

The judge sentenced Houser to 16 months in prison on each count, to run concurrently. Houser will have to register as a sex offender for the next 25 years after her release from prison.

Houser helped John Freeman Colt escape custody on June 30, 2021, and he was found in Wayne County, Utah, on Sept. 28.

Houser has been in the custody of the Pawnee County Sheriff since her arrest on Oct. 8, 2021.