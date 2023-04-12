TOPEKA (KSNT) – A recall for a series of protein bars sold at select Kansas store locations due to an allergy alert has been expanded.

The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) reports that Wellness Natural USA Inc. of Wilmington, Delware has expanded thier voluntary recall of its line of SimplyProtein® Peanut Butter Chocolate Crispy Bars. The first recall alert, which only included a single lot, now includes all lots within expiration.

The recall was released initially due to the presence of undeclared cashews that might have been in the protein bars, according to the FDA. Those with an allergy or severe sensitivity to cashews are at risk of serious or life-threatening allergic reaction if they eat these recalled products.

The protein bars were sold at Costco locations nationwide, according to the FDA. Kansas has several Costco locations in Wichita and the Kansas City Metro area.

The product comes in a 15-count variety pack which includes five Peanut Butter Chocolate Crispy Bars, according to the FDA. The product is marked with a best before date and lot number on the bar wrapper (UPC 6 86207 00914 7) and on the outside carton (UPC 6 86207 80906 8). Any product with the best before date between April 11, 2023 and March 14, 2024 is included in the expanded recall. Check out the photos below to find the location of the best before date markings:

This recall was started voluntarily following a consumer complaint which is the only reported reaction to the product to date, according to the FDA. It was found that the product may contain undeclared cashew. The expansion to the initial recall comes from a decision by Wellness Natural USA Inc. out of an abundance of caution while the root cause of the contamination is investigated further.

Costco stores are encouraged to stop selling the recalled products immediately, according to the FDA. The products are to be contained and isolated while contact is made to the company for verification and disposal instructions. If you have bought any of the recalled protein bars, you are advised to return them to Costco for a full refund. If you have a sensitivity to cashew, you should avoid contact with the product. The two other flavors in the variety box, which declare cashew as an allergen, are safe to consume for those who do not have a sensitivity to cashew.

If you have any questions, you can contact the producer at contact@wellnessnaturalinc.com from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. EST Monday through Friday. To see this recall on the FDA’s website, click here.