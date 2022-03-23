LAWRENCE (KSNT) – Average groundwater levels in western and central Kansas have fallen by more than a foot over the course of 2021 according to a recent report from the University of Kansas.

Measurements taken by the Kansas Geological Survey from KU and the Division of Water Resources from the Kansas Department of Agriculture showed there was an overall average decline of 1.01 feet in 2021. This data comes from around 1,400 wells that are measured every year to monitor aquifers located beneath Kansas which are responsible for providing water to farmers during the growing season.

“The key takeaway is that 2021 started off very dry and, outside of the month of May, which is the last month most folks in western Kansas saw any measurable precipitation, dry conditions continued right into the summer and fall months,” Brownie Wilson, KGS water-data manager, said.

This decline was nearly mirrored with a drop of .93 feet over the course of 2020 which is regarded as an abnormally dry year. Dry years lead to increased pumping demands from underground reservoirs of water such as the High Plains and Ogallala aquifers and the Equus Beds.

“The entire state is currently in some stage of drought and even with recent snowfalls, I bet it remains that way,” Wilson said.

Nearly all of Kansas was under some level of drought conditions as of February 2022 with the southwest region suffering the most. Extreme to exceptional drought levels were recorded in the southwest parts of the state with widespread moderate to severe drought across the rest of central and western Kansas that are surveyed by the groundwater monitoring program.

The Ogallala aquifer, which lies beneath most of western Kansas, has suffered great losses in recent years. Since the 1950s, groundwater levels have been dropping with the drought years of 2010 to 2014 resulting in losses of three feet per year. The year of 2021 saw an average drop of nearly 2.2 feet for the aquifer.

To read the full report from KU and learn more about how aquifers are measured, go here.