RILEY COUNTY (KSNT) – An extreme fire danger warning has been issued for Riley County for Friday, Oct. 14, and will remain in effect from noon to 7 p.m.
The warning includes a ban on any outdoor burning at this time. The extreme fire danger warning means that fire can spread quickly, spread furiously and burn intensely, according to Riley County.
These windy conditions are actually part of a much larger system hanging out near the Great Lakes Region. This large, powerful, low-pressure system has many dynamic parts to it that influence the weather we see here in our viewing area:
- Dry conditions
- High wind gusts
- Mostly clear skies
- Cooler air flowing in
- Unsettled weather