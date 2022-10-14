RILEY COUNTY (KSNT) – An extreme fire danger warning has been issued for Riley County for Friday, Oct. 14, and will remain in effect from noon to 7 p.m.

The warning includes a ban on any outdoor burning at this time. The extreme fire danger warning means that fire can spread quickly, spread furiously and burn intensely, according to Riley County.

(KSNT Photo/Michael K. Dakota)

These windy conditions are actually part of a much larger system hanging out near the Great Lakes Region. This large, powerful, low-pressure system has many dynamic parts to it that influence the weather we see here in our viewing area: