TOPEKA (KSNT) – A voluntary recall has been issued for eye ointment that may have been sold to Kansas residents due to possible microbial contamination.

The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) reports that Global Pharma Healthcare initiated a voluntary recall for Batch No. H29 of Artificial Eye Ointment distributed by Delsam Pharma, LLC. Some of the product’s packaging is leaking or may otherwise be compromised.

People are being warned by the FDA to not use the eye ointment as it could cause infection in the eye that could lead to blindness. There have been no reports of any adverse events related to this product to date.

A photo of the recalled product. (Photo Courtesy/FDA)

Artificial Eye Ointment is used as an eye lubricant and to relieve dryness of the eyes, according to the FDA. The product is sold in a white aluminum tube within a paper carton and was distributed nationwide to customers through internet retail sites. Delsam Pharma’s NDC for the product is 72570-122-35 and its UPC code is 3 72570 012235 3. If you have purchased this product, you should stop using it and discard it.

If you have questions about this recall, you can reach out to Delsam Pharma by phone at 1-866-826-1306 or by email at delsampharma@yahoo.com from Monday to Friday from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. EST.

If you have experienced an adverse reaction to the product, you can contact the FDA’s MedWatch Adverse Event Reporting program online, by regular mail or by fax. To request a reporting form, call 1-800-332-1088 or send a fax by 1-800-FDA-0178. To see the original recall alert posted online by the FDA for this product, click here.