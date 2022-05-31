JEFFERSON COUNTY (KSNT) – A family feud in Jefferson County led to the shooting of one man, leaving him in critical condition Monday evening.

Larry Hysten is facing aggravated assault charges after shooting a man in the chest and the arm during a family squabble, according to the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office. The shooting happened Monday afternoon just after 4:30 p.m. in the 800 block of 86th Street near Ozawkie.

Sheriff Jeff Herrig said the charges could be elevated depending on a decision from the district attorney’s office.

The victim was transported to Stormont Vail.

Herrig said the men are neighbors and there was a history between the two men.

This is a developing story and will be updated if new information becomes available.