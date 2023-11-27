MANHATTAN (KSNT) – Researchers with the Kansas Department of Agriculture (KDA) and Kansas State University say in a new report that a shortage in farm labor is costing the state billions of dollars.

The Kansas economy is missing out on as much as $11.7 billion due to a lack of farm labor, according to a press release from the K-State Research and Extension Office. The state is lacking anywhere between 5,600 and almost 16,000 jobs across 72 agriculture and agriculture-related sectors ranging from grain farming to meat processing.

“Accepting the status quo in the labor market is costly,” said K-State’s Flinchbaugh Agricultural Policy Chair Jenny Ifft said.

Ifft said between $2 and $6 billion in additional economic output could be created in sectors impacted directly by shortages in the labor market. These shortages led to an additional 8,400 to almost 24,000 unfilled positions made through indirect and induced effects, according to the joint report.

“We’re not just looking at production agriculture,” Ifft said. “Our model accounts for such things as, say, a farmer can’t get his grain to market in time (due to a labor shortage), which affects the number of employees a cooperative can hire, which then affects their spending with other businesses in the community.”

The state’s economy is missing out on $4.1 to $11.7 billion due to the agricultural labor shortages, according to the report. Kansas could add 39,000 direct and indirect jobs just by filling these shortages.

“More than 60% of the respondents to our survey reported having some degree of labor shortage, varying from 5% up to 60%,” said Parker Vulgamore, a co-author of the study, said. “But the key point is that this isn’t a small issue affecting only one type of business or only one part of the state. It’s widespread. But on the flip side, there was about 40% of respondents that reported having no shortage, which means there are things we can do to combat this issue.”

The researchers hope their study will encourage public and private entities to take stock of the labor shortage in Kansas and work towards finding solutions. The full study can be found by clicking here.

“This study’s findings heighten the urgency for businesses and governments across all levels to address labor shortages,” Vulgamore said. “And I think the dialogue surrounding the issue has grown over recent years. There’s an array of policies and public goods that can help address shortages, and so hopefully this study and our findings can help inform some of the dialogue surrounding that.”

