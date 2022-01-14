Fatal crash closes Kansas Turnpike between Webb and K-15 exits

Crash on Kansas Turnpike (Courtesy: Jeff Herndon, KSN News anchor)

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – One person was killed and two others were injured in a crash Friday on the Kansas Turnpike. The crash happened just around 8:30 a.m. between Webb Road and the K-15 toll plazas.

Authorities are asking those to avoid taking I-35 southbound.

The Kansas Turnpike Authority tweeted that the crash is impacting both south lanes of traffic.

Those heading southbound on the Kansas Turnpike can exit onto Kellogg (U.S. 400) and head west. At I-135, head south to the Turnpike Toll plaza.

For more information on the detour, click here.

The Kansas Highway Patrol is investigating the crash.