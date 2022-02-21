PLATTE COUNTY, Mo — This morning, at approximately 9:47 a.m. the Platte County Sheriff’s office was notified of a crash on 92 Highway near B Highway.

The crash occured when a 2003 Chrysler Town and Country minivan was traveling westbound on 92 Highway when it left the shoulder of the road, overcorrected, crossed into the eastbound lane, colliding with a 2021 Ford Edge, according to the Platte County Sheriff’s Office.

The driver of the minivan is said to be a 37-year old male from Salina, Kansas. He was pronounced dead at the scene, along with a 14-year old passenger in the minivan.

There was also a six year old boy and five year old girl passenger who survived, as they were taken to an area hospital with moderate but non-life threatening injuries.

The driver of the Ford was a 67-year old female from Platte City, Missouri and she was also taken to an area hospital with moderate but non-life threatening injuries.

Investigations suspected that alcohol may have been a factor in the crash.

The Platte County Sheriff’s office is continuing to investigate the accident.

FOX4 will further update you as more details come along.